Find bargains at pop-up flea markets and record fairs in Zagreb this weekend

Fans of retro vinyl, clothes and accessories have a double bill of options to look forward to in Zagreb this weekend.



September 14: Ful Kul Buvljak – Boogaloo, Vukovarska 68

Boogaloo plays host – as it always does – to the recurring Ful Kul Buvljak, a flea market event promising a range of items and wares alongside drinks and music. Back for the first post-summer edition, this cult hit event advertises a whole host of collections on offer, including vinyl, posters, books, clothes, hand-crafted items and even musical instruments.

Completely free of charge, the flea market will take place on its terrace space and small hall, shifting only to the large hall in case of rain. Music throughout will be served up by DJ Tomi Phantasma, with drinks available at the terrace cafe-bar.

This popular pop-up flea market runs from 10am to 5pm.

September 15: Zagreb International Record Fair – Classical High School, Jurja Križanića 4A

Returning for the 16th time, Zagreb’s International Record Fair will be situated in the sports hall of the Classical High School. This fair of used and pre-owned vinyl promises upwards of 30,000 items between some 30 vendors from Croatia and beyond.

Entry costs €2, though this fee can be used as a coupon at the stand of the organiser – Woodstock Record Shop – located immediately left of the fair’s entrance. The event runs from 10am to 6pm.