First Croatia Yacht Show sets sail in Zadar

Yachts, superyachts and helicopters take the spotlight at the first Croatia Yacht Show, starting in Zadar this Tuesday, October 1, and running until October 3.

Luxury is the focus of this inaugural showcase at Zadar’s Cruise Port, so organisers have arranged for the Croatian premiere of the Bentley Continental GT car and invited the country’s top designers to display their latest looks. Alongside Krie Design and Ana Maria Ricov, Jet Lag will present their new designer uniforms for crews.

Top chefs hired to work on superyachts will be cooking off to win a top prize as judged by a panel of Croatia’s renowned gastronomic experts.

