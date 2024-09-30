Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

First Croatia Yacht Show sets sail in Zadar

Luxury is the focus of this week's inaugural event, equally showcasing yachts, superyachts, cars and gastronomy

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Croatia Yacht Show
Touch Adriatic 3
Advertising

Yachts, superyachts and helicopters take the spotlight at the first Croatia Yacht Show, starting in Zadar this Tuesday, October 1, and running until October 3.

Luxury is the focus of this inaugural showcase at Zadar’s Cruise Port, so organisers have arranged for the Croatian premiere of the Bentley Continental GT car and invited the country’s top designers to display their latest looks. Alongside Krie Design and Ana Maria Ricov, Jet Lag will present their new designer uniforms for crews.

Top chefs hired to work on superyachts will be cooking off to win a top prize as judged by a panel of Croatia’s renowned gastronomic experts.

For more details, see here.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Time Out Croatia

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.