Flights between Scandinavia and Croatia are resuming
Two of the world's top tourist destinations are connecting via air again thanks to Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (aka Norwegian) and Scandinavian Airlines System (aka SAS), Norway's two largest domestic carriers.
As The Norwegian Standard states, the airlines plan to connect Scandinavia with Croatia, which is a favorite holiday spot of Norwegians.
The Norwegian Standard reports the details on flights that SAS and Norwegian are offering to Croatia, starting in July 2020.
Scandinavia to Croatia flights via SAS:
- Copenhagen, Denmark to Pula, Croatia
- Copenhagen, Denmark to Split, Croatia
- Oslo, Norway to Split, Croatia
- Stockholm, Sweden to Split, Croatia
Scandinavia to Croatia flights via Norwegian:
- Bergen, Norway to Dubrovnik Croatia
- Bergen, Norway to Split, Croatia
- Copenhagen, Denmark to Split, Croatia
- Oslo, Norway to Dubrovnik Croatia
- Oslo, Norway to Split, Croatia
- Stavanger, Norway to Dubrovnik Croatia
- Stavanger, Norway to Split, Croatia
- Stockholm, Sweden to Split Croatia
- Trondheim, Norway to Dubrovnik Croatia
- Trondheim, Norway to Split, Croatia
Of course, as the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic develops, flights can change and travellers should always follow health and safety instructions issued by governmental and official institutions.
Norway has over 40 and Croatia nine main airports. The distance between the two countries by air is just under 1750 km and direct flights can last as little as five hours.
Safe travels, sretan put and god tur to all!Share the story