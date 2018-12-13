Foo Fighters add a second date to their 2019 Croatia visit

American rock giants Foo Fighters have added another date to their 2019 trip to Croatia. The band announced earlier in 2018 that they would be playing at the amphitheatre in Pula on Wednesday 19 June 2019. When tickets for the show went on sale, all 7000 were sold within two minutes, leaving many fans disappointed.

However, the fact that this was the fastest selling concert ticket ever in Croatia did not go unnoticed. As a result, the band and the event promoters have today released news of a further date on the tour. Foo Fighters will also now play in front of the spectacular backdrop of Pula's amphitheatre the day before their previously announced gig, on Tuesday 18 June 2019.

The band were formed in 1994 by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, who sings, plays guitar and is the frontman of Foo Fighters. They are best known for heavy rock anthems such as 'The Pretender', 'Everlong', 'Best of You', 'Learn To Fly', 'Times Like These', 'Monkey Wrench', 'My Hero' and 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood'