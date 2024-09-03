Food Truck Festival returns to Zagreb, more central than ever

Zagreb’s Food Truck Festival is now under way in the capital, running every evening until this Saturday, September 7. After four years at Lake Jarun, the festivities for 2024 have moved closer to the centre of town, making the market at Britanski trg their new home. This celebration of quality local and international flavours, accompanied by music and communal mingling, takes place from 5pm to midnight.

Guests can expect a colourful range of foods represented. The award-winning BBQ Hot Yard showcases American barbecue treats, while other stalls serve burgers, falafel, Asian fusion and K-Dogs, the popular Korean twist on the hot dog. Those looking for a vegan option can visit the Only Plants truck, where dishes are made from microgreens grown and prepared locally in Zagreb.

Cocktails, wines and craft beers allow guests to sip and socialise during the live musical performances that feature every day from 7pm. The Food Truck Festival is also animal-friendly, with a dedicated and decorated pets’ corner.

Entry to the festival is free of charge. For more information, including all vendors and the musical line-up, visit the event’s Facebook page.



Where: Britanski trg, Zagreb

When: Daily until September 7, 5pm-midnight

Admission: FREE