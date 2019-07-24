Four free films to see at the Summer Cinema in Daruvar

The summer cinema in Daruvar gets underway this month and has four free film screenings which you should look out for. The screenings take place outdoors, at the Hrvatski dom in Daruvar, so you can enjoy the warm evenings and watch the movies as the stars begin to fill the sky.



This article is sponsored by the Bjelovar Bilogora county TB and The Croatian National Tourism Board: 'Croatia Full of Life'.







The Little Mermaid

The programme begins on Wednesday 24 July with 'The Little Mermaid'. This 1989 Disney classic, based on the Hans Christian Andersen story, has wonderful animation and excellent Oscar-winning songs. It is a timeless slice of family-friendly fun in which Ariel, the mermaid princess, falls in love with human Prince Eric and saves his life. Can their love overcome the disapproval of Ariel's father and the scheming of the witch, Ursula?







Ruben Brandt, Collector

On Wednesday 31 July, another animated film, but one that is altogether different. 'Ruben Brandt, Collector' is a brand new Hungarian animation film with a more complicated storyline and wonderful, but more mature art than the aforementioned Disney classic. In the film, Brandt, a famous psychotherapist, is forced to steal 13 paintings to stop his terrible nightmares. Accompanied by four of his weird patients, Brandt becomes successful in his task and begins to be pursued across the globe.







Checkered Ninja / Ternet Ninja

On Wednesday 7 August, a new film from Denmark which has become the country's most successful film to date in the animation genre. Aske is a normal boy, with a few complications in his life. When his uncle returns from Thailand with a ninja doll gift for Aske, things start to get much less normal as Aske discovers the doll is possessed by a Japanese samurai warrior and adventure ensues.







Everybody Knows

On Wednesday 14 August, the most adult-orientated inclusion in this year's programme is the film which opened the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Starring real life husband and wife team Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, 'Everybody Knows' is a Spanish-language psychological thriller in which Cruz's teenage daughter is kidnapped when the family return to Cruz's home village for a wedding. The crime and subsequent investigation provoke suspicion and open old family wounds.

All films are free and begin at 9pm. All films will have Croatian language subtitles.





