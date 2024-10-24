Subscribe
Free entry to key Dubrovnik museums this Saturday

Visit the Maritime Museum, Ethnographic Museum and other cultural attractions with no admission fee charged

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Dubrovnik
© Roman Babakin
To celebrate the UNESCO World Heritage Year in Dubrovnik and while presentation of the Europa Nostra awards takes place in the Rector’s Palace, free admission to the city’s prominent museums is being offered to visitors this Saturday, October 26.

The Cultural and Historical Museum at the Rector's Palace can be seen free of charge from 1.30pm after the awards ceremony. Across town at St John’s Fortress, the Maritime Museum, and the Ethnographic Museum at the Rupe granary, will both open all day with no admission fee charged.

The archaeological exhibition at the Revelin Fortress will likewise be free to see.

