Free weekend trams and buses in Zagreb for all of the Advent season

Here's a Christmas gift everyone can enjoy - even the hardiest grinches among us. The City of Zagreb have declared that all city buses and trams will be free over the weekends of the Advent period. From Saturday 1 December, all trams and buses will be free for passengers travelling on weekends in the central districts, with no travel tickets being required from midnight on Friday until Sunday midnight. The free weekend transport continues until Advent closes on Sunday 6 January 2019.

Zagreb's award-winning Advent will also this year see the return of the special Christmas tram. Popular with children, the Christmas tram is a half an hour ride with Santa Claus as the driver. Tickets for the Christmas tram are 25 kn



