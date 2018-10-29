Free weekly English language walking tours of Dubrovnik throughout winter

The Tourist Board of Dubrovnik will this year continue their free walking tour initiative throughout the winter months. The scheme is just one facet of a drive to position the ancient city as a year-round visitor destination.

'Winter Saturday Mornings in the City' begin on 3 November and run until the last Saturday in March 2019. The 90 minute long walking tour will guide visitors through the city's world famous old town and will be conducted in English by an informed guide. The tour will conclude with a free performance by folklore ensemble FA Linđo beginning at 11:30am at he Church of St. Blaise, weather permitting.

The city of Dubrovnik is one of Croatia's best attractions, considered a must-see experience by many visiting the country. Its old town, with beautiful city walls and incredibly well preserved old architecture has been the backdrop to many movies and series. As a result, this once independent city state receives a huge amount of tourists in the peak holiday season. Yet Dubrovnik's charms do not diminish in the cooler months.

Many regard autumn, winter and spring as the very best times to take in the city, the sometimes overwhelming heat of summer days replaced by a temperature that allows you to saunter around the city at your own pace. A visit during these periods also holds the benefit of being free of the thousands of tourists that can clog routes through the city. They can sometimes remove any sense of tranquility or romance inherent in strolling around Dubrovnik at other times of the year.

Free, English language walking tours of the city begin at 10am each Saturday morning in front of the Tourist Information Centre Pile (one of two tourist information centres in the city itself), located at Brsalje 5. Individuals are asked to register their attendance in advance, to TIC Pile, by 6pm the previous day (tel: +38520312011, e-mail: ured.pile@tzdubrovnik.hr).