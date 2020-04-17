News / City Life

'From Zagreb Balconies', a superb initiative launched by the city's tourist board

By Lara Rasin Posted: Friday April 17 2020, 10:52pm

Zagreb Tourist Board kicked off the social media call with this fantastic photo, taken in the Upper Town
© Zagreb Tourist Board Zagreb Tourist Board kicked off the social media call with this fantastic photo, taken in the Upper Town

On April 6, the Zagreb Tourist Board launched a wonderful initiative dubbed 'From Zagreb Balconies'. The project began with an open call on social media asking citizens to send in photos from their windows and balconies. Hundreds of submissions flooded in from neighbourhoods all across the city. 

Thanks to the project, anyone living outside of Zagreb can now see the city through locals' eyes. We've selected some captivating captures to help you explore Zagreb virtually - from its balconies.

A stunning sunset in Vrbik

A stunning sunset in Vrbik neighbourhood

 

© Toni Aralica

 

Caught in the act: a peeping tom(cat) in the Upper Town

Zagreb

 

© Andrea Stalcar Furac

 

Trešnjevka faithfully continues Croatian coffee culture

Zagreb

 

© Anđela Grgić Paripović

 

Cherry blossoms bedazzle a balcony on Vukovarska street

Zagreb

 

© Ana Prolić

 

A stirring view of the post-earthquake Zagreb Cathedral from the Upper Town

Zagreb

 

© Lucija Luc Babić

 

The April 7 supermoon floating over Mount Medvednica, as seen from Trešnjevka

Zagreb

 

© Božica Trnka

 

Maksimir's neat rows of suburban, sun-drenched houses

Zagreb

 

© Janja Žic

 

The Lower Town knows how to get down 

Zagreb

 

© Josip Novosel

 

Srednjaci skyscrapers swallow a disappearing sunset

Zagreb

 

© Ivana Sačer-Cota

 

Colourful flowers symbolise hope on a Šalata windowsill

Zagreb

 

© Vjera Decker

 

Business district Radnička street illuminates a Trnje balcony

Zagreb

 

© Asja Madunić

 

Post-sunset skies take over Trešnjevka

Zagreb

 

© Manuela Dedić

 

Creativity is abloom in Vukomerec

Zagreb

 

© Marina Mare

 

The sun-illuminated, socialist-era architecture of Srednjaci

Zagreb

 

© Mladen Ričko

 

The last rays of a disappearing sunset on Savska street

Zagreb

 

© Željko Supina

 

See all of submitted photos on the Zagreb Tourist Board blog here.

Advertising
Advertising