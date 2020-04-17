'From Zagreb Balconies', a superb initiative launched by the city's tourist board

On April 6, the Zagreb Tourist Board launched a wonderful initiative dubbed 'From Zagreb Balconies'. The project began with an open call on social media asking citizens to send in photos from their windows and balconies. Hundreds of submissions flooded in from neighbourhoods all across the city.
Thanks to the project, anyone living outside of Zagreb can now see the city through locals' eyes. We've selected some captivating captures to help you explore Zagreb virtually - from its balconies.
A stunning sunset in Vrbik
Caught in the act: a peeping tom(cat) in the Upper Town
Trešnjevka faithfully continues Croatian coffee culture
Cherry blossoms bedazzle a balcony on Vukovarska street
A stirring view of the post-earthquake Zagreb Cathedral from the Upper Town
The April 7 supermoon floating over Mount Medvednica, as seen from Trešnjevka
Maksimir's neat rows of suburban, sun-drenched houses
The Lower Town knows how to get down
Srednjaci skyscrapers swallow a disappearing sunset
Colourful flowers symbolise hope on a Šalata windowsill
Business district Radnička street illuminates a Trnje balcony
Post-sunset skies take over Trešnjevka
Creativity is abloom in Vukomerec
The sun-illuminated, socialist-era architecture of Srednjaci
The last rays of a disappearing sunset on Savska street
See all of submitted photos on the Zagreb Tourist Board blog here.