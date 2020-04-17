'From Zagreb Balconies', a superb initiative launched by the city's tourist board

On April 6, the Zagreb Tourist Board launched a wonderful initiative dubbed 'From Zagreb Balconies'. The project began with an open call on social media asking citizens to send in photos from their windows and balconies. Hundreds of submissions flooded in from neighbourhoods all across the city.

Thanks to the project, anyone living outside of Zagreb can now see the city through locals' eyes. We've selected some captivating captures to help you explore Zagreb virtually - from its balconies.

A stunning sunset in Vrbik

Caught in the act: a peeping tom(cat) in the Upper Town

Trešnjevka faithfully continues Croatian coffee culture

Cherry blossoms bedazzle a balcony on Vukovarska street

A stirring view of the post-earthquake Zagreb Cathedral from the Upper Town

The April 7 supermoon floating over Mount Medvednica, as seen from Trešnjevka

Maksimir's neat rows of suburban, sun-drenched houses

The Lower Town knows how to get down

Srednjaci skyscrapers swallow a disappearing sunset

Colourful flowers symbolise hope on a Šalata windowsill

Business district Radnička street illuminates a Trnje balcony

Post-sunset skies take over Trešnjevka

Creativity is abloom in Vukomerec

The sun-illuminated, socialist-era architecture of Srednjaci

The last rays of a disappearing sunset on Savska street

See all of submitted photos on the Zagreb Tourist Board blog here.