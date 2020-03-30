Garden Brewery offer free delivery and invite all to their online beer launch

There's no inflated bar prices, tip or taxi home to pay at the moment, so now's the perfect time to get to know some superior beers. Zagreb's award-winning The Garden Brewery is offering free home delivery to anyone in Croatia ordering 24 cans of their fine ales. And they're inviting you all to the online launch of their new Blueberry and Lavender sour.

Anyone this week making an order online will get a free can of the Blueberry and Lavender sour (use the code BLUEBERRY to get a your free can). Brightly purple, tart, citrusy and fruity, the Garden's new sour has been made in collaboration with Amundsen Bryggeri of Oslo. You can try it alongside the head brewer, brewery director, Amundsen and their online guests this Friday.

The brewery recommend placing your order before midnight on Wednesday 1st April to make sure you get your free beer in time for the launch and invite you to ask the lads there anything you like about this new beer or their others. The Garden Brewery's current range include a stout, a pilsner, an IPA, a Citrus IPA, a regular pale and their Session Ale, although they'll be announcing details of their two newest creations this Friday too.

The beer launch begins at 8pm. If you click to attend the Facebook event and invite a friend to join, you'll automatically be up for winning one of three 150 kuna beer tokens to use online. And, if you sign up to the brewery's newsletter, you get a 15% discount on your next order. Cheers!