Get revved up for Run Croatia's fantastic 2020 racing events

Calling all running aficionados (both participants in the sport and spectators) - Run Croatia has awesome races aplenty planned for 2020.

Run Croatia was established in 2015 by three athletes passionate about running. Organising some of the region's (and world's) top outdoor sports events, Run Croatia has grown into a movement focused on the importance of sports activities for health as well as community.

Run Croatia plans all sorts of events that are friendly for beginners and experts alike. They cover everything from half-marathons and mountain running to kids' runs and dog-friendly trails - and more.

We're bringing you the lowdown on Run Croatia's full event schedule for 2020.

Saturday, June 27 - Lidl Mountain Madness Ravna Gora

This race will be run in the village of Ravna Gora, located 60 kilometres from Rijeka in the mountainous region of Gorski Kotar.

The event will last from 8am to 5pm and include 7km and 14km options. The trails include hills, dirt roads, forest paths, and paved roads. Inclines will range from light to steep. Registrations are open until June 27.

Friday, July 31 - Lidl Nerezine Glow Run

This event will take place in the village of Nerezine, which sits on Croatia's island of Lošinj.

The run will begin at 8:20pm and span 5.5 kilometres through plazas, down the waterfront, and next to old churches. It will end with a party on Ridimutak Beach. Registrations are open up until the start of the race.

Saturday, August 29 - Lidl Royal Race Knin

This run will be held in the city of Knin, which is location in the Dalmatian hinterland as part of Šibenik-Knin County.

The race will last from 11am to 10pm and runners will be able to choose between a 19km trail and a 6km trail. It will include paved and dirt roads. Registrations are open until August 19.

Saturday, September 5 - Lidl Glow Run Split

This event will take place in the city of Split.

The run will last from 5pm to 10pm and runners will be able to choose from a 5km and 10km trail. Trails will be paved roads and will span throughout the city of Split. Registrations are open until August 27.

Saturday, September 12 - Lidl Cross Hill Run Križ

This race will be held 52 kilometres southeast of Zagreb in continental Croatia.

The event will begin at 5:30pm with three options: 5km, 10km, and a kids' run. It includes a barbecue party, setting off positive wish balloons, and local food stands. Registrations are open until September 3.

Sunday, September 13 - Second Lidl Varaždin Trail

This event will take place 10 kilometers south of Varaždin's city centre.

It will be held from 7:30am to 5pm and runners will be able to choose from 24km, 14km and 3km trails. Trails will include paved and dirt paths. Registrations are open until September 1.

Saturday, September 19 - Lidl Malinska Run

This run will be held in the Malinska region of Krk Island.

The race will begin at 12pm with the following options: 9km, 5km and a kids' run. It will feature waterfront and inland trails. Registrations are open until September 9.

More information will be available soon through the online channels of Run Croatia for the additional 2020 races:

Saturday, October 3 - Lidl Mountain Madness Sveti Martin na Muri

Sunday, October 11 - Stara Novalja 5KM/10KM

Sunday, October 18 - Run Fest Poreč

Sunday, December 13 - Zagreb Advent Run

Good luck to all participants!

