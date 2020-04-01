Get the finest fresh falafel delivered to your Zagreb home

Though open for less than three months already, Opatovina-based Falafel, etc. has already earned a reputation for the best falafel in town. Like all restaurants and fast food establishments, their city centre premises is currently closed but, from Thursday 2 April they will begin home delivery in the Zagreb area.

© Falafel, etc.

A far cry from the ultra-dry and hard versions found in many places, Falafel, etc's chick pea treats are a moist and moreish affair which are available in three flavours; beetroot, coriander and (our favourite) sweet potato. They come served as part of a salad or in a wrap made with their delicious homemade bread. Sweet potato or seasoned, thin, freshly-made potato fries are a great accompaniment. Everything they serve is vegan-friendly.

© Falafel, etc.

The new home delivery service will run from Monday - Saturday between midday and 7pm. There's a minimum 50 kuna order, which includes free delivery to your door, with payment via credit card upon ordering on in cash upon delivery (but, please make sure you have the right change). You can place an order by calling 01 2343 945 or 098 316 144