Go green at Zagreb’s Plant Market

House plants seem to be having something of a moment, particularly among younger aficionados. So it’s no surprise to see Hortiart’s Plant Market returning to the Croatian capital for the fourth time, allowing ten suppliers to showcase their wares. From 3pm to 11pm at Britanski trg this Friday, October 18, alongside a selection of examples, visitors can also find exotic fruit, hand-crafted and decorated ceramic pots, and even plant sculptures on display.

Guests can also apply to participate in four free workshops – crafting items out of recycled plastic, making a terrarium, creating ceramic plant pots or learning how to properly repot plants.

For the musical line-up, Osijek musician Aklea Neon will be performing her show ‘Freqs of Nature’ in which she uses plants to make music, with the Zagreb Salon Quartet also performing before DJ Agregat takes over in the evening. There should be plenty of room to mingle, sip and relax.

Workshop application and more general information can be found on the Plant Market Facebook page.



Where: Britanski trg

When: Friday October 18, 3-11pm.

Admission: FREE