Timeout
Poreč
Poreč

Go snorkelling in Istria

Explore the waters around the Istrian coastline at 17 great destinations

PJ Cresswell
PJ Cresswell
PJ Cresswell
A new initiative this summer is encouraging visitors to discover Istria by snorkelling in the waters surrounding it. The regional and coastal tourist offices have pooled their resources to offer 17 great dive destinations where you can explore the depths or the shallows, according to your age and ability.

Snorkelling spots include some of the most popular tourist resorts, such as Rovinj and Pula, and some of the lesser-visited places, including Ližnjan and Marčana.

For full details, see here. For the rules of conduct see here.

