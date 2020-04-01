Graphic designer raises healthcare funds with his new t-shirts

Croatia remains united in these challenging times and people with many different skills have been inspired to help out in whichever way they can. One of them is a graphic designer Vinko Makek. He has designed a new range of t-shirts with the aim to raise money in the fight against Coronavirus. The sharply-designed shirts have messages such as '#Stay home' or 'Social control' emblazoned on the front. The various designs are sold for 40 kuna a piece and all profits from their sale will go to the Dr. Fran Mihaljević Clinic for Infectious Diseases for the purchase of respirators.

© Vinko Makek

With 'stay home' being the lead message, Makek is marking the times and helping remind people to adhere to official advice. His t-shirts can be ordered through his Instagram page or from his friend's web store and are delivered across Croatia. White-coloured, short-sleeved t's, made of 100 % cotton, they come in all sizes and for all sexes.

© Vinko Makek

The shirts are going so well that Makek confessed to Time Out Croatia the large number of orders briefly crashed his friend's website (it's back up and running now). Apart from the humanitarian incentive and the great design, Makek believes people are also buying the shirts because they might want to have a record of this situation for when it's over.