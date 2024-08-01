Green River Festival brings the beach to Zagreb’s Sava waterfront

At its regular location on the banks of the Sava by Hendrix Bridge, the Green River Festival is now running until September 22, its workshops, exhibitions and live performances creating a scenic summer hub of activity. The entire event is equipped with recycled materials and installations, maintained throughout by festival guests themselves.

Visitors can try their hand at various sports – badminton, rugby, table tennis – or watch an open-air film screening at sunset every Monday. Children can enjoy interactive workshops and shows. Quizzes, live music and stand-up comedy fill out the rest of the agenda, with cocktails and street food available on-site.

The festival was conceived by the Nature for All association, aiming to revive – with a modern twist – the historic beach-like atmosphere of the Sava embankment from decades past. It is an eco-friendly event that emphasises a harmonious relationship with nature, blending in with its surroundings and relying on solar power.

Each week’s schedule is posted onto the event’s Facebook page.

Where: Sava river, by Hendrix Bridge

When: Mon-Fri, Sun 6pm-midnight; Fri-Sat 6pm-2am

Admission: FREE