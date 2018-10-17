There's a giant whale sculpture on Zagreb's main square

A sculpture of two large whales has appeared on Zagreb's central square, Ban Jelačić. The large artworks show two whales rising from the ground, as though the square's stone floor is the ocean and the animals are breaching the water. They are depicted as emerging from a sea filled with plastic waste. Supermarket carrier bags and other plastic detritus hang from their bodies in place of the water that should be streaming off them in such a scenario.

The sculpture was placed by Greenpeace Croatia and is intended to raise awareness about plastic pollution in the oceans. Greenpeace activists asked passersby to sign their petition calling for a European directive on plastic bags to be adopted in Croatia. Supporters not present in Zagreb at this time may sign the petition online.



