Greeting mat from Vinkovci stops virus at your door

A company from Vinkovci have designed a new greeting mat that kills Coronavirus at your door. Grad-Export from the Slavonian town have already sold some 700 of the new doormats.



The new disinfection barrier kills any Coronavirus you may have on your shoes, stopping you from taking it inside your home or workplace. It is made from a vacuumed PVC with anti-slip rubber and it can be covered with sponge or carpet, depending on the doorway or your preferences. It is fixed to the floor so can't be accidentally removed.

The doormat comes with a cleaning liquid needed to keep the barrier functional and has so far proved popular with shops, restaurants, cafes, hotels and private homes. Grad-Export of Vinkovci earns 75% of its income overseas, with the new doormat similarly selling more outside Croatia than at home (although one has been fitted to a kindergarten in the town).

