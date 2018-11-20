Grotesque comic art from Željko Beljan

AKC Attack, through it's program Galerija Siva, is currently hosting Croatian artist Željko Beljan and his Cartoon Core exhibition. Beljan's work portrays rough, grotesque, vulgar, yet amusing illustrations of famous cartoon characters in situations from his own imagination.



Željko Beljan was born in Vukovar in 1984. Illustration, comics and posters are his passion and in 2016 he began studying animated film and new media at Zagreb's applied arts school. He had his first solo exhibition in Osijek that same year, and has several times been part of collective exhibitions.





The work that makes up the current exhibition started life as a visual identity for a musical project, Crawander, of which Beljan was a member. "Someone, but I can't remember who, said that our music sounded like two cartoon characters who'd started a band," says Beljan. Since then, he decided to label both thye band's music, and their visual, as Cartoon Core. Beljan has since further explored this style in posters he has been commissioned to design for Zagreb venues such as Močvara and Vintage Industrial Bar.







The exhibition is open for two more days, Tuesday 20 November and Wednesday 21 November, between the hours of 5pm and 8pm, at Galerija Siva, AKC Attack, Ulica Luigija Pierottia 11. On Wednesday, the closing evening of the exhibition, Beljan will introduce his newest musical project Deuce, and will be accompanied by bands Stiffer and Lovro Škiljić's Crne Ruže.