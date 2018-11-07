Hideout Festival announce line up for 2019

Hideout Festival, one of the biggest international music events to take place annually on island Pag, have announced their line up for 2019. Headliners at what will be their eighth edition include Rudimental (pictured), Bicep, DJ Hype, Jamie Jones, MK, Hannah Wants, Mall Grab, Fisher, Shy FX, Charlotte De Witte, Mella Dee and Monki.



Hideout holds a vibe that's distinct within Croatia's festival season and draws international visitors, including many from London and the wider UK, with a varied soundtrack that takes in house, techno, disco, grime, drum n' bass and UK garage. Sam Divine, Paul Woolford, Sonny Fodera, Solardo, MK, My Nu Leng, Shy FX, Flava D, Holy Goof, Klose One, Redlight, Maribou State, Skream, Camelphat and George Fitzgerald.

The festival takes place between 1st - 5th July at Zrce Beach on island Pag Island. More artists for the event are yet to be announced. Tickets for the festival are already on sale.