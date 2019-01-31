Huge underwater tunnel to be built in Primošten

The town of Primošten looks set to have a huge underwater tunnel built in its waters. The 1.5 million euro tunnel will be completely transparent allowing panoramic views of the Adriatic sea 18 metres below the sea's surface. It will be 60 metres long and will extend the full length of the deepest section of Porat bay in the town.

The tunnel will be made of plexiglass and it will connect the two sides of the city, across its bay. It will be extremely wide, some six metres in total, allowing possible space for food outlets and a gallery. The unique feature is the latest investment in Primošten's tourism drive.



