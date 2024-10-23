Hungarian greats on display at Zagreb’s Klovićevi Dvori

The Klovićevi Dvori Gallery, in collaboration with the Hungarian National Gallery in Budapest, is presenting Ideal & Reality: The First Golden Age of Hungarian Painting and the Roots of Croatian Modern Art. Organised in honour of Hungary’s presidency of the Council of the EU, the exhibition runs from today, the landmark date of October 23, to January 19 next year. On this day every year, Hungary marks their country's uprising against the Soviets in 1956.

This exhibition highlights the golden age of Hungarian painting, featuring around 80 works from the 19th century, most notably by Mihály Munkácsy, whose birth is also celebrated in 2024 after 180 years. Alongside the exhibition showcases pieces from late 19th-century Croatian painters, illustrating the influence of Hungary's artistic greats on the development of Croatian modern art amid a crucial period in the struggles of both nations for greater autonomy.

Ideal & Reality delves into the political and social transformations in Hungary and Croatia following the failed 1848-49 revolutions during which Hungary failed to gain its independence from Austria. Hungary's eventual internal autonomy in 1867 led to a greater intertwined history with Croatia. The displayed works explore how both nations reflected this dynamic period in their art, and the similarities and differences in perception of this timeframe of political upheaval.

Visitors can purchase tickets exclusively at the Klovićevi Dvori, Jezuitski trg 4, for €5. Open Tue-Sun 11am-7pm.