In Šibenik, beautiful wild chestnut trees return home

Five wild chestnut trees, about three metres high and 13 centimetres wide, will soon (again) adorn the main walkway of Gospa van grada (meaning "Our Lady outside of the city) church. A renovation has been in the works for some time. Originally, the idea was to plant holm oaks which were removed from their previous location in Old Town Šibenik. At the request of locals, however, the oaks will be moved elsewhere to make way for beloved maruni ("chestnuts" in the local dialect), which long ago stood in front of the church.

© Gospa van grada chruch

Chestnuts thrive in the mild, Mediterranean climate of Šibenik, where they enjoy cult-like status. They bloom throughout June and July, when they're pollinated by the wind and insects; they also make great-quality honey. Adult trees (which can live up to 200 years) bear burrs, which usually contain three nuts, in late summer. The fabulous fruits are enjoyed most in autumn, deliciously roasted and sold at stands throughout the city (as well as the rest of Croatia).