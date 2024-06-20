Indulge your senses at Dubrovnik’s Banje Beach Restaurant

A seaside oasis with the most enchanting view in all of Dubrovnik right from its terrace, the Banje Beach Restaurant offers a world-class dining experience in a chic and elegant Mediterranean atmosphere.

Right alongside the Ploče Gate that leads into the Old Town, Banje Beach is perfectly located after a hard day’s sightseeing, an urban getaway only five minutes’ walk from the historic landmarks around Dubrovnik. This is where you can lay your towel on the sand, enjoy a dip in the clear waters of the Adriatic, and stretch out and work on that tan.

Overlooking this idyllic scene, the Banje Beach Restaurant provides diners with dishes showcasing Mediterranean flavours with a hint of essential Dalmatian tradition. Here, local seasonal produce is brought to the fore.

Banje Beach Restaurant

This is best illustrated by the Lunch Menu, with its oysters from Pelješac, its seafood risotto, its octopus salad and its spaghetti vongole. To sample the best that Dalmatia has to offer, order the Dalmatian platter for two, a majestic spread of octopus, prosciutto, cheese, anchovies and olives. Mussels take the starring role in mussels buzara, their flavour brought out by the white-wine sauce.

Carnivores can indulge in the meat platter for two, sirloin steak as the centrepiece. Lamb chops, the meat marinated in Dalmatian herbs, would also be a delicious choice.

The kids can tuck into a mini burger or fish & chips and for dessert, be tempted to pancakes, ice cream or a banana split. There’s also a fruit platter for a healthy finish to any meal.

For something quick and simple, the Beach Menu features a pizza Dalmatina topped with local prosciutto, cheese and rocket, and a pizza prawns & mussels highlights the seafood for which southern Dalmatia is justifiably famous. There’s also a house burger with fries, a fish burger made with tuna and cod, a daily pasta and a pizza quattro formaggi.

Banje Beach Restaurant

But the Banje Beach Restaurant really comes into its own once bathers pack up their towels and diners are treated to a romantic evening meal as the lights of Dubrovnik twinkle on the near horizon. Starting your meal with oysters from Ston or buffalo mozzarella with prosciutto, you can move on to truffle risotto, duck breast or filet mignon, octopus on polenta or tuna steak in bacon.

The carefully curated wine list is pleasingly extensive, running right up to champagnes as exclusive as Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, and Moët & Chandon, which can also be ordered by the flute or magnum. You’ll also find Grey Goose and Absolut vodkas in magnums and XXL bottles. Four reds can be ordered by the glass, including famed local Plavac and Merlot, and four whites, a crisp white Graševina or a dry Dalmatian Pošip.

By the bottle, the selection covers the length and breadth of Croatia, from a Daruvar Sauvignon in the north to a Cuvée Blanc from the Miljas winery close to Dubrovnik. More than 30 bottles feature on the menu, including the renowned Dingač from Pelješac, of course, and that’s not even including the rosés, Benkovac, Miljas and Marrenon.

Banje Beach Restaurant

Throughout the day and well into the evening, the mixologists at Banje Beach are put to the test with Mojitos ranging from mango to honey ginger, Alabama Slammers and Kiwi Daiquiris. Whatever your choice, high-end spirits will be used as the base.

The breathtaking views, exceptional cuisine and well-mixed drinks come with impeccable service, with every detail designed to provide the perfect and personalised touch. Throw in the lap of the Adriatic and a gorgeous sunset, and your Banje Beach experience is complete.

Written in collaboration with the Banje Beach Restaurant.