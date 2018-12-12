Harat's opens two craft beer taprooms in Zagreb

Beer lovers can rejoice this month as Irish-themed bar Harat's has opened two new boutique outlets in Zagreb. The Russian Harat's is the largest chain of Irish-themed pubs in the world, its original Zagreb franchise positioned above Dolac market in the city centre. The bar is a popular addition to the city centre with a large and ever-changing range of craft and imported beers both on draft and in bottles. The outdoor seating area is wildly popular in summer. Spread out over a huge terrace, punters laze around on beanbags and chatter on tables overlooking the market.

The two new outlets located at Gajeva 26 and at Lastovska 2A at the Savica indoor market, are much smaller than the original. They offer a similarly large range of craft and imported beers with an emphasis on takeaway beers. Modelled on traditional neighbourhood bars, you can pop in for a pint or two with a friend or just drop by to pick up some craft beers on the way home.