Istria is the best olive oil-producing region in the world

The peninsula of Istria, located in north-west Croatia, has been declared the best olive oil-producing region in the world by leading guide Flos Olei.

Flos Olei is the first international extra virgin olive oil guide and is published in both English and Italian. Flos Olei have included 79 olive oils from Istria in their 2019 guide, which was unveiled in Rome last weekend. No other olive oil producing region has had so many of its oils included in the guide.

The guide presents the best 500 olive oils in the world as judged by their panel of experts. The olive oils come from 50 countries on five continents.