Istria storms the 2019 International Wine Challenge

Croatian wines have stormed the show at this year's prestigious International Wine Challenge, held in London. Croatian wines won 60 medals in total at the competition, with particularly high praise being given to Istrian wines.

The highest award at the event is the gold medal and four Croatian wines attained this prize; Ivan Damjanić for 2016 Clement White, Andrea Cossetto for Malvasia Prima luce 2018, Cebalo Winery from Lumbarda on Korčula for their Grk 2017 and Marino Rossi from Bajkini near Vižinada whose limited edition 2016 Templar malvasia (pictured) was also voted the best Croatian wine in the show.



Three of the four gold medal winners are Istrian wines and 38 of the 60 medals won overall by Croatian wines were also from Istria. France maintained its position as the leading producer of fine wines at this year’s event with Australia coming second, then Spain, Portugal and Italy in fifth.