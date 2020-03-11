A family of zebras living in Zagreb zoo has gained a new member. The little bundle of joy was welcomed by mother Sabina, father Gustav and sister Cheeza - who is no longer an only child.

Zebras are very caring and social by nature, so it's safe to assume that the family is just as delighted (if not more) than zoo staff and visitors. The foal currently sports brown stripes (unique to each animal - the zebra equivalent of fingerprints), which will turn darker over time. Given that the newborn is currently inseparable from its mother, zookeepers can't yet determine the baby's gender. More importantly, however, the labour went well for both mother and baby: the healthy new member of the zoo was walking in no time, and a few hours after its first steps, running.

Eight-year-old mother Sabina was brought to Zagreb zoo eight years ago from Arnhem zoo in the Netherlands, and 23-year-old father Gustav came from the Czech Republic's Plzen zoo. Big sister Cheeza, now two years old, was born in Zagreb. Zebras can live up to 20-30 years in the wild and up to 40 years in captivity. Females usually deliver one foal every two years, weighing around 30 kilos on average - ten times less than an adult. Zebras belong to the Equidae family (along with horses and donkeys). They're native to eastern and southern Africa and function in alpha male-headed family groups.

Welcome to Zagreb, little zebra!