Jadranski Bridge reopens in Zagreb

After months of essential repair work, Zagreb’s major Jadranski Bridge has just reopened to car traffic, allowing drivers to access the capital over the Sava river from the south once more.

Closed since March, it remains only partly open, with two lanes going in each direction on the eastern roadway. Renovation of the western roadway begins this week and will run until the end of the year.

Goods vehicles will not yet be able to use the bridge, nor pedestrians and cyclists, who will be redirected to the narrower Savski Bridge alongside.

Unveiled in 1981, Jadranski Bridge usually carries six lanes of traffic, two pedestrian lanes and two tram tracks.