Jared Leto and Thirty Seconds To Mars organise intimate 2019 festival in Croatia

Jared Leto and his band have announced that they will hold an intimate new festival for their fans in 2019. Mars Island will take place on a small island in the Šibenik archipelago (thought to be Obonjan) from 9 – 12 August 2019.

The event looks to be aiming to provide a chilled, boutique festival experience, which takes advantage of the island's beautiful natural surroundings, rather than a full-on, exhausting raveathon. Attendees are promised a relaxing and restorative experience that takes in yoga sessions amongst the trees, midnight movie screenings and two intimate performances from Thirty Seconds To Mars.

More widely known as an actor, Jared Leto formed the band Thirty Seconds To Mars with his brother in the late '90s. To date, they have released five albums and gained considerable success, particularly in America. The band's success has run parallel to Leto's incredibly successful film career, which also started in the '90s.



Some of Jared Leto's more high profile appearances have included roles in Requiem For A Dream (2000), Panic Room (2002), Suicide Squad (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2017) and Dallas Buyer's Club (2013), in which his portrayal of a transgender woman earned him an Oscar and a Golden Globe. A hugely recognisable figure, he has also modelled for the likes of Gucci, lives a strict vegan lifestyle and is an outspoken advocate of gay rights.