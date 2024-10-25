JazzHR Festival returns to Zagreb this weekend

The JazzHR Festival is back, bringing three days of electrifying performances to the Klub Kontesa over this weekend. The event promises to be an immersive experience brimming with top-tier musicianship and a celebration of the genre's enduring influence, overseen by the Croatian Society of Composers.



Kicking off tonight, October 25, at 7.30pm is a show by the Macedonian National Jazz Orchestra, accompanied by guest soloists from Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia, presenting original music as well as compositions by Macedonian composers. The same evening also includes the launch of an intriguing exhibition, Sound Archive: Jazz and Social Life in Communism with a panel discussion beginning at 6.30pm. The exhibition looks at the development of jazz in Socialist Romania and Yugoslavia.

The following days, October 26 and 27, will feature two concerts each night at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, with jazz bands from across the region showcasing their latest albums, debut offerings and veterans of the scene alike. A full schedule can be found on the festival website, while daily tickets are available to buy online for €15.

Where: Klub Kontesa, Augusta Cesarca 2

When: October 25-27

Tickets: €15 (online)