Join a virtual clean-up for World Oceans Day on June 8

Green Sail, a Croatian non-profit all about sustainable sea tourism, is planning a major online clean-up campaign. The initiative honours upcoming World Oceans Day which is celebrated each year on June 8. Dubbed 'Green Sail Takes 5!', the campaign calls on people worldwide to take just a tiny bit of time out of their day to protect our oceans.

The idea is for each participating individual, wherever they may be in the world, to collect five pieces of trash. Then, they should post a photo of their clean-up on their social media channels with the hashtag #GreenSailTakes5 to help raise awareness, spread the word, and connect with other like-minded people, if they wish.

Green Sail highlights the importance of the movement for ocean preservation and raising awareness about it. After all, oceans provide all life on Earth with crucial resources.

Around 90% of the harmful waste found in our oceans and waterways comes from land. Some of the ways that waste enters water are: direct deposits of trash by humans, the wind, sewage pipes... And that's just to name a few.

Every single piece of waste is harmful to the oceans, no matter how small.

So, removing even five items of trash for #GreenSailTakes5 will make a difference!

This important initiative is both eco-friendly and safe (given the ongoing pandemic) because it calls for virtual participation. More information can be found on the Green Sail Facebook page.

