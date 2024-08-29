Karlovac Beer Days celebrates 40th anniversary

The home of popular brand Karlovačko, Karlovac first held its Beer Days festival back in 1984. Now, 40 years later, the city is preparing for five days of live music and revelry, starting this Friday, August 30.

The most famous and certainly longest-running event of its kind in Croatia, Beer Days is also a major showcase for the best in Croatian music, this year’s acts including Eurovision star Baby Lasagna and, performing on the opening night, current R&B star, Miach.

The festival was established to mark 170 years of beer production, Baron Nikola Vranyczany having built a brewery in Dubovac, Karlovac, in 1854. In more recent times, the brand was taken over by Heineken, continuing to hold a significant share of the domestic market.

Karlovac is a historic city near the Slovenian border, halfway between Zagreb and Rijeka, with plenty of attractions beside the festival. These include the star-shaped fortress walls and the Nikola Tesla Visitor Centre.

For more about the festival, see here. For details of the live entertainment, see the Croatian-language version of the website, the days and dates clearly given at the top of each page.