Kaufland and Lidl donate one million kuna to hospitals

Representatives of the Kaufland and Lidl supermarkets in Croatia have arranged for a donation of one million kuna to be given to the country's hospitals. The donation is a response to the Coronavirus outbreak and the earthquake, which the country suffered on Sunday.



They have donated 250,000 kuna to both the Dubrava Clinical Hospital and the Fran Mihaljevic Infectious Diseases Clinic, 100,000 kuna to KBC Split, KBC Osijek and KBC Rijeka and they have made donations to hospitals in Varaždin and Pula. The money will be used to buy materials and equipment needed to fight Coronavirus on a day-to-day basis and to treat the most severe patients in intensive care.