Kino Kinoteka celebrate Laurel and Hardy with free films all week

Zagreb's Kino Kinoteka will celebrate the release of the new 'Stan & Ollie' movie this week with a seven-day long showcase of free Laurel and Hardy films. The pair are doubtless the best-loved comedy duo of the black and white and silent movie eras.

The showcase begins on Tuesday 16 April with a screening of their 1939 film 'The Flying Deuces', in which our heroes join the French Foreign Legion. On Wednesday 17 April, we get 'Sons Of The Desert', the film after which the pair's official fan club was called.

On Thursday 18 April, 'Our Relations' from 1936 deals with jewellery and gangsters. Friday 19 April has a double feature offer, beginning with the stone cold classic short film 'Music Box' (1932), which sees the pair as removal men struggling with their clients, obligations and in particular, a piano. The later, feature-length movie is 'Way Out West' (1937).

The weekend program is reserved for other movies, including the classic 'Casablanca', but the Laurel and Hardy season continues, and concludes, on Tuesday 23 April with the premiere of 'Stan & Ollie', the new biography movie about the pair, which stars Steve Coogan and John C Reilly (pictured).

All films start at 8pm, with free entry for all original Laurel & Hardy films. Entry to the premiere of the new biography film will be 20 kuna.