Krist Novoselić reacts to Post Malone's Nirvana tribute concert

Post Malone held an 80-minute Nirvana tribute concert via Youtube livestream on Friday, raising over $4 million so far for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Google is doubling all donations up to $5 million, and you can still participate through the video link (see below). Malone was backed by drummer Travis Barker, bassist Brian Lee and guitarist Nick Mack.

The concert earned accolades from millions of delighted viewers - which included Krist Novoselić.

Novoselić was Nirvana's bassist from 1987-1994 and currently plays bass and accordion in alternative rock group Giants in the Trees. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was born to a Croatian family on May 16, 1965 in Compton, California and spent part of his teenage years attending Juraj Baraković High School in Zadar. Novoselić's father Krsto is from island Veli Iž and his mother Marija is from Privlaka, both locations in Zadar County.

Bonus fact: In fun, Novoselić opened a 1991 Nirvana concert in Trieste with the line 'Dobra večer, mi smo Bijelo Dugme' ('Good evening, we're Bijelo Dugme' - a beloved ex-Yugo rock band).

See some of Novoselić's passionate live tweets during Friday's tribute concert, which are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Come as you are!!! — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

Oh yes!!! "Lounge Act" — hats off to bassist. — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

Whoo hoo!!! — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

Beer—it's fuel. — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

I remember when "School" was written. In a basement in NOrth Tacoma. — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

The neighbors complained. — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

I don't think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!! — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020