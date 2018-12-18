Kurt Vile added to Zagreb's INmusic festival for 2019

Kurt Vile has been added to the 2019 line up of Zagreb's INmusic festival. He will join previously announced headliners The Cure and Foals at the event, which is Croatia's most high profile alternative rock festival.

One of America's most classic-sounding, contemporary troubadours, Kurt Vile has been releasing music for ten years, his alternative rock sound informed by the likes of Pavement, Neil Young, Suicide, Tom Petty, Grateful Dead and Bruce Springsteen. He co-formed band The War On Drugs before concentrating on his solo career with album releases like 'Constant Hitmaker' (2008) and 'God Is Saying This to You...' (2009).

In 2009 Kurt Vile signed to indie giants Matador. He then released the breakthrough album 'Childish Prodigy' on which he was backed by his new band The Violators who will accompany him at this appearance in Zagreb. He released his eighth studio album 'Bottle It In' just a couple of months ago on which Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon, comparably gifted peer Cass McCombs and Warpaint's Stella Mozgawa were guests. INmusic will take place at Lake Jarun in Zagreb between 24 - 26 June 2019.