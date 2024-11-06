Subscribe
Last chance to see retro design exhibition at Zagreb’s Technical Museum

Renowned designer Dušan Bekar’s playful works are showcased in the Croatian capital until November 15

Jan Bantic
Tehnički muzej Nikola Tesla
Tehnički muzej Nikola Tesla Facebook
Dušan Bekar (1931-2019) was a Croatian graphic designer whose works included advertisements, product packaging and public campaign visuals that became iconic in former Yugoslavia. His nostalgic style, influenced by German caricature, Italian mannerism, international Surrealism and Bauhaus, is vividly explored at the Family and Household exhibition, whose title is in reference to Bekar being the author of the visual identity for the inaugural Family and Household exhibition as part of the 1957 Zagreb Fair.

Curated with contributions from Bekar's family, the exhibition includes around 200 of his creations, enriched by selected artefacts from the museum’s own collection to show how his designs relate to household and lifestyle items of the time. Bekar’s work infuses everyday domestic scenes with humour, often humanising household items to bring warmth and relatability.

With a career spanning the later 20th century and beyond, the exhibition provides a wonderful opportunity to admire the works of a respected designer and track the development of styles and trends in the world of advertising in this part of the world.

Admission is included in the €4 general entry ticket to the Technical Museum, available for purchase on-site.

Where: First floor, Nikola Tesla Technical Museum, Savska cesta 18
When: Until Nov 15. Tue-Fri 9am-5pm, Sat-Sun 9am-1pm
Admission: €4 (including general entry to the museum)

