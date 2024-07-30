Lokrum named among top 6 secret beaches in Europe

The globetrotting institution, National Geographic, has just included the island of Lokrum among its top six secret beaches in Europe. The most popular day trip from Dubrovnik, with taxi boats leaving from the Old Port for the 15-minute hop from the Old Town, Lokrum was the domain of Benedictine monks until being chased away by Napoleon’s soldiers in the early 1800s.

Before leaving, the former residents duly placed a curse upon Lokrum, one that may explain the strange misfortunes that befell the various Habsburg royals who set up their own palace, botanical gardens and menagerie here a few decades later.

What this means, in turn, is that no-one lives on Lokrum, the island the domain of the peacocks brought over from the Canary Islands by the Archduke Maximilian Ferdinand of Habsburg some 160 years ago.

The beaches you find all along the rocky coast of the cove-dotted island have been unaffected by any nearby construction or pollution – Lokrum is, in fact, UNESCO-protected.

Its unique feature, a hidden lagoon towards the south end of the island, is ideal for swimming, filled with seawater via an underground passage that links with the Adriatic nearby.

Taxi boats leave every 30 minutes from Dubrovnik Old Port, arriving at Portoč Bay on the east side of the island 15 minute later. Make a note of the time of the last service going back, usually late afternoon or early evening – Lokrum has no accommodation.