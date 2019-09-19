Lošinj's Hotel Bellevue celebrates art and beauty at an exclusive pop-up exhibition

Lošinj Hotels & Villas has announced an exciting new pop-up exhibition at the five-star Hotel Bellevue, a collaboration with leading galleries and curators Josip Konta Art Studio, Galerija Libar Gallery and Patrizio Contemporary Gallery. This autumn season, from September 28 to October 5 2019, guests at the luxurious hotel can experience the rejuvenating 'Art & Beauty' package which offers exclusive access to a curated collection by iconic artists including pop-art icon Andy Warhol and a visit to the Croatian Apoxyomenos, one of the world's best-preserved ancient Greek statues - plus art-inspired treatments at the Bellevue Spa Clinic.

Launching on September 28 with an opening reception, the gallery open daily from 10am until 6pm for one week and offers guests the opportunity to meet with prominent curator Goran Margeta and international art dealer and historian Dr. Marco Antonio Patrizio. The pop-up exhibition is the collaboration between academic sculptor and painter Josip Konta, one of the most prominent names of the contemporary Croatian art scene; Croatian art gallery Galerija Libar and art advisor and collector Dr Marco Antonio Patrizio. Visitors can see works from domestic and international artists Julie Knifer, Getulio Alviani, Piero Gilardi, Arnaldo Pomodoro, Bernard Aubertin, Giorgio de Chirico, Andy Warhol, Edo Murtic, Ivan Picelj and many more.

The hotel's award-winning Bellevue Spa Clinic will also feature a dedicated menu of pampering treatments inspired by famous artworks from around the world, including the Mona Lisa, a hydrating and refreshing facial treatment; David's Diva, a body re-modelling treatment to help with water retention; Michelangelo II Divino, a back, neck and shoulder massage and Apoxyomenos' feet, a revitalising foot scrub and massage. Guests can also enjoy exclusive beauty and wellness benefits, from free 'Body Art' group HITT sessions and morning yoga classes to discounts on stand-up paddle boarding and kayak tours of Čikat Bay.

The pretty island of Lošinj has flourished as a contemporary cultural destination, thanks to the opening of one of Croatia's most talked-about attractions, the Museum of Apoxyomenos. The museum is devoted to the treasured bronze of Apoxyomenos - one of the world's best preserved ancient Greek statues, which was found on the seabed off the shore of Lošinj in 1996 - all presented in an electrifying, state-of-the-art style.

The breathtaking Hotel Bellevue is set within the dense pine forests surrounding Čikat Bay on the idyllic island of Croatian island of Lošinj. After comprehensive renovations in 2014, the hotel boasts 206 impeccably designed suits and rooms. The elegant Spa Clinic with a private garden, equipped relax and fitness zones, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools presents a new generation of spa services created in alignment with physicians, nutrition experts and kinesiologists.

The two-night Art & Beauty package starts from EUR396.18 per person in Superior Atrium accommodation, and includes daily breakfast; entrance to the exhibition; a 45-minute Mona Lisa facial; a 50-minute David's Diva body remodelling; a 30-45 minute Apoxyomenos' Feet, scrub and massage; a 30-minute Michelangelo II Divino, back, neck and shoulder massage; and tickets for the Museum of Apoxyomenos. Price based on two sharing.

For reservations and more information visit Lošinj Hotels & Villas.