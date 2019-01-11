Love International Festival reveal full 2019 line-up

Love International have released the full line up for their 2019 festival. Their event will take place in Tisno between 3 and 10 July.

The festival previously announced that DJs such as Midland, Shanti Celeste, Call Super, Ben UFO and Beautiful Swimmers would be appearing this year. The complete line-up announcement adds names such as Balearic disco maestro DJ Harvey and fast-rising house DJ Peggy Gou to those already revealed.

Belgrade raised DJ Vladimir Ivkovic will also debut at this year's festival, playing a back-to-back set with Ivan Smagghe. Other debutants include HAAi, Leon Vynehall, DMX Krew and CC:DISCO.

Other DJs appearing at this year's event include Joy Orbison, Prosumer, Young Marco, Gerd Janson, Optimo, Horse Meat Disco and Paranoid London.