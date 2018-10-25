Love International's first guest DJs for 2019 announced

Love International have announced the first guest DJs that will appear at their 2019 festival in Tisno. Several new names appear alongside some much loved favourites on the billing, with many of the DJs booked being able to play the varied mix of tempos and textures for which the festival has become so well known.



Andrew Weatherall



Hessle Audio co-founder Ben UFO, a DJ renowned for his eclectic, genre-spanning sets, leads the 2019 line up, alongside one time Primal Scream producer, Sabres Of Paradise member and A Love From Outer Space resident Andrew Weatherall. Bristol-educated Idle Hands regular and Peach Discs founder Shanti Celeste also appears, as do playful, returning, US duo Beautiful Swimmers and fast rising Houndstooth mainstay Call Super.



Call Super



Love International's contingent of DJs representing the gay contribution to clubland are also again present, this time in Midland and Horse Meat Disco. Other names announced include Uruguayan DJ and deep house digger Nicolas Lutz, the seasoned Ivan Smagghe, electro veteran DMX Krew, Moxie, Saoirse, Willow, Gatto Fritto, Orpheu The Wizard, Josey Rebelle, Manfredas, Powder, CC:Disco, Ciel, Ruf Dug and Justin Cudmore with many more yet to be announced.



Midland



2019 will be the festival's fourth appearance in Croatia and it will take place from July 3rd to July 10th. Love International is unique within Croatia's extensive festival season, marked by holding a friendly, international audience which includes perhaps the largest percentage of gay attendees at any festival in the country. Its welcoming reputation, broad demographic and strong sense of togetherness and community do not stem solely from this attribute, although it has certainly contributed substantially.





Love International boat party © Jake Davis/Here & Now