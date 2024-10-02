Subscribe
Major concert hall opens in Osijek

Impressive auditorium with superb acoustics now the second biggest in Croatia after the Vatroslav Lisinski in Zagreb

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Franjo Krežma Concert Hall, Osijek
Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL
Named after a tragic violinist from the 1800s, the Franjo Krežma Concert Hall has just opened in Osijek with a performance by the Croatian Radio & Television Symphony Orchestra.

Designed to stage mainly classical music, the 400-seater auditorium has excellent acoustics and now sits behind the Vatroslav Lisinski in Zagreb as the second-biggest in the country. Its construction cost of €1.7 million was divided between the Croatian Ministry of Culture & Media, and the Ministry of Development and EU Funds.

Its Osijek-born namesake, Franjo Krežma, was admired as a violinist and composer by his stellar contemporaries, Liszt and Verdi. A child prodigy who entered the Vienna Conservatory at the tender age of nine, Krežma died when he was only 18, his surviving works and legendary violin later lost in a fire.

