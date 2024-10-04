Medieval Days festival returns to Zagreb’s Medvednica Castle

This weekend, October 5-6, Zagreb’s Medvednica Castle becomes a fortress out of time as it throws open its gates to those eager for a glimpse into its brutal past. The annual Medieval Days festival, returning for the 17th time, provides a range of attractions, including an archery workshop, a themed fair, food prepared according to period-accurate recipes and a centrepiece tournament between knights in armour.

Visitors can learn about grizzly torture devices of the day or walk through an authentic military encampment for a sense of how the most highly regarded fighters and swordsmen lived and operated. The dances they would have enjoyed watching will also be performed. Braver ones may choose to approach the so-called Black Queen, the legendary cruel ruler of the ancient fortress who lived from 1392 until 1451.

The festivities run on both Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 6pm. More information about Medvenica and its castle can be found on the Medvedgrad website. Admission is €10, €5 for 7-18s. Parking spaces are limited. By public transport, take bus 128 to Lukšić or 102 to St Mirko’s church, both followed by an hour’s walk along the asphalt road or hiking path.



