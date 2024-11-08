Subscribe
Meet Medika, Zagreb’s fiercely independent cultural darling

Since 2009, this autonomous cultural centre has hosted alternative concerts and countless workshops, championing independence

Written by
Jan Bantic
Medika
© Sanjin KaštelanMedika
Even among the many other havens for the alternative crowd in Zagreb, Medika stands unique. Run by the non-partisan, non-profit, non-governmental association AKC (Autonomous Cultural Centre) Attack, this centrally located venue has emphasised its strong opposition to the institutionalisation of culture and underscores the need to build a scene by organic means.

At first glance, the complex is entirely unassuming. By day, its entrance – a sliding metal gate – would likely draw little attention. Yet this run-down lot, with its upstairs bar, downstairs dance floors and workshop/gallery spaces, has proven to be one of the most respected and enduring alternative public spaces in 21st-century Zagreb.

Driven by a DIY attitude, Medika provides a community hub flexible enough to respond to the needs of any number of independently organised cultural events in all forms. Its most immediate role as a club has seen the venue host everything from post-club drum and bass DJ sets to hardcore punk and Balkan folk, entertaining cross-generational crowds. But the programme on offer is much richer than a simple offbeat club – Medika stages film festivals, exhibitions and discursive events on politically challenging issues. Creative and skills-based workshops vary from screen printing to sound mixing.

A quick look at its schedule for this month of November reveals AKC’s commitment to sustaining and developing a grassroots cultural scene. Tonight, November 8, a screenplay development workshop shares the bill with classic karaoke, while tomorrow, November 9, a workshop on intercultural dialogue will show attendees how to cook South African food. A dance and movement class targeted at seniors exists comfortably alongside a dubstep party on the venue’s roster.

More information about AKC Attack, Medika, its mission statement and schedule of events can be found on its website and Facebook page.

Where: Pierottijeva ulica 11, Zagreb

