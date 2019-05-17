Meme star 'Grumpy Cat' has sadly died

Social media meme sensation 'Grumpy Cat' has sadly died. The internet star rose to global fame because of her supposedly grumpy looks in 2012. She was aged just seven years old at the time of her death, earlier this week.







Known to her family as Tardar Sauce, the cat's image was the source of thousands of internet memes in every imaginable language, including Croatian. Tardar lived in Phoenix, Arizona and is estimated to have earned more than $100m for her owners because of her worldwide popularity.







In response to the news of the cat's death, one local commentator wrote on Facebook 'If everyone who looked miserable was able to earn that much money, Croatia would be one of the richest nations on earth. RIP Grumpy Cat'