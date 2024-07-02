Moneterra money museum opens in Zagreb

Aiming to inform the public on the history and potential future of money and monetary policy, the Croatian National Bank’s Moneterra Museum has just opened in Zagreb.



While it is billed as a money museum, it doesn’t focus on exhibiting physical coins and notes of now-defunct currencies, such as the Croatian kuna which ended its lifespan once the country joined the Eurozone in 2023. Instead, this €3.7 million project uses interactive exhibits to show visitors what money is, what inflation does to the economy and why it happens, and the different kinds of impact that monetary policy can have.



This free-to-enter attraction follows in the footsteps of similar projects throughout the EU, providing for the first time an open informative space where the Croatian public can interact with their Central Bank in a way they’ve never been able to before.

Where: Ulica Augusta Cesara 10

When: Mon-Fri 9am-7pm, Sat 10am-2pm

Admission: FREE