Motovun hosts Teran and Truffle Festival

Deep in truffle country, the historic hilltop town of Motovun is hosting its annual celebration of Istria’s most lucrative product, combining it with its fellow regional speciality, deep-red Teran wine.

This weekend, October 19-20, the 13th edition of the Teran and Truffle Festival fills the charming main square of Motovun, which surveys the autumnal forests where the prized truffles are hunted.

Producers of robust, ruby Teran and truffle traders gather in numbers, with other key Istrian products on display. Local restaurants will be preparing dishes concocted with truffles involved. The event usually attracts plenty of visitors from Italy, some here in a professional capacity.

