Legendary Zagreb café Kavkaz reopens after refurb

The Kavkaz café (Kazališna Kavana) is something of a Zagreb institution, and it's just reopened its doors following a revolutionary refurb. The café has been closed for many years but it was once one of the most popular in Zagreb, particularly in the '80s.





The café is located just opposite the Croatian National Theatre and previously courted a reputation as the hang out of artists, poets, writers and Zagreb's intelligentsia and bohemians. But, its once-popular looks faded from fashion, and though placed right in the heart of the city, it somehow lost its place in the heart of Zagreb's residents.

The stunning new redesign will surely fix that and return Kavkaz to its rightful place among Zagreb's premier cafés. Architect and designer Mirta Mujačić Đaković, in collaboration with the cafe's new owner Tomislav Rajić, has addressed every corner of the building, reopening all three of its floors and restoring the building's oldest architectural details. The development of the building's full potential has allowed a restaurant and wine bar to be added to its features.





Comfortable, modern seating is paired with vintage-looking features such as the generous marble bar and a mixture of contemporary and classic lighting features to make the space not just inviting, but one you'll wish to stay in and return to. This jaw-dropping interior design has been handled by Luka Kuharić, Bojan Matoš and Pavao Kuharić of Zagreb-based designers Kuharić Matoš.



